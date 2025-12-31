Influencer Aileen Lopera Files Paternity Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs

It's been an undoubtedly chaotic week for Stefon Diggs, and now, he has even more on his plate. Tasha K reports that influencer Aileen Lopera has officially filed a paternity lawsuit. In it, she names the athlete as the alleged father of her unborn child.

Lopera has asked for DNA testing, insisting that she has “irrefutable evidence” of Diggs' alleged paternity. She's also reportedly seeking full parental support.

Diggs welcomed a baby boy with his partner Cardi B last month. At the time of writing, neither of them has publicly responded to this latest lawsuit. Diggs also has an older daughter named Nova, who was born in 2016.

Who Is Aileen Lopera?

Stefon Diggs, a former Bills player, looks around at the crowd as the crowd has a mixed reaction to his return with another team before the Bills home game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. Tina MacIntyre-Yee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lopera is an influencer and model who first sued Diggs in December 2024. At the time, she alleged that he was the father of her daughter, Charlie. This was later confirmed by DNA testing. “The paternity has been confirmed," Lopera’s attorney Tamar Arminak revealed last month. "Mr. Diggs is the father of the child.”

This is far from the only legal trouble Diggs has found himself in lately. Yesterday (December 30), it was also reported that he's facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. His former private chef alleges that she was attacked by the Patriots' wide receiver earlier this month over a salary dispute.

Diggs' attorney, David Meier, has since released a statement denying the allegations on his client's behalf. "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction," the statement begins.