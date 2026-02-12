Ja Rule is coming forward with an apology for his behavior following his viral plane fight with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. The New York MC issued a formal statement, which even hit a live news broadcast, as caught by XXL.
It reads, "I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me. I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."
Previously, he wasn't so remorseful. Just moments after the altercation with 50 Cent's affiliates hit the internet, Ja taunted his trash talkers on X. "I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p**sy a*s n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…"
Ja instigated further, tagging Yayo, Murda, and Fif in a tweet that read, "Whole team p**sy..."
Ja Rule's Beef With 50 Cent
As for what started the whole debacle, that remains unclear. However, the three men's fight got Ja Rule booted off of the plane before it departed. It was leaving from San Franscisco and traveling back to the Big Apple.
After the "Mesmerize" rapper was removed, Yayo and Murda taunted him in a video. "This is the pillow Ja Rule threw at me. Soft a*s n****," Yayo said. The camera panned to Murda, who added, "This is where he was sitting before we got him out of here."
This of course is an extension of Ja's infamous, long-running feud with 50 Cent. While the latter wasn't present for the fiery exchange, he made sure to let Ja know he was watching. "Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat [laughing emojis]. He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary a*s. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL," he wrote on Instagram.