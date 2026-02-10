Viral Video Shows Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Get Into A Wild Argument With Ja Rule

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 04: (L-R) Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda, 50 Cent, and DJ Self visit the Power 105.1 studio on March 4, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda's run-in with Ja Rule came after they shared the first episode of their new podcast on Monday.

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda got into a huge argument with Ja Rule while on a recent flight, and a video of the fiery run-in is going viral on social media. It begins with the two sides yelling at one another as the plane prepares for departure.

The clip cuts ahead to Ja Rule having left his seat. "This is the pillow Ja Rule threw at me. Soft ass n***a," Yayo says. The camera then turns to Murda, who adds, "This is where he was sitting before we got him out of here."

Murda ended up sharing the video on Instagram with the caption: "Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat [laughing emojis].” Ja's long-time rival, 50 Cent, joined in on the fun too, sharing the clip with the caption: "He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary ass. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL”

Read More: Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Go Off Dave Blunts In Viral Rant

Ja Rule's Response To Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Ja Rule ended up addressing the situation in a pair of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday night. "I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p*ssy ass n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…" he wrote.

In a follow-up post, he seemingly copied and pasted an inquiry from TMZ that reads: "Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning. Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong."

The drama comes after Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda premiered their new podcast, The Real Report, on Monday. For the first episode, they discussed Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 50 Cent, G-Unit, and more.

Read More: Tony Yayo Passionately Debates If 50 Cent's Career Was Better Than Jay-Z's

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda Music Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Go Off Dave Blunts In Viral Rant
Tony Yayo DJ Vlad Question 50 Cent Ja Rule Beef Music Tony Yayo Blasts DJ Vlad For Question About 50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Music Tony Yayo Calls Ja Rule An "Industry Plant" Who He Will "Never" Respect
Collage-Maker-29-Jun-2023-10-54-AM-5309 Beef 50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule For "Stupid" Stretcher Stunt
Comments 0