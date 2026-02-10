Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda got into a huge argument with Ja Rule while on a recent flight, and a video of the fiery run-in is going viral on social media. It begins with the two sides yelling at one another as the plane prepares for departure.

The clip cuts ahead to Ja Rule having left his seat. "This is the pillow Ja Rule threw at me. Soft ass n***a," Yayo says. The camera then turns to Murda, who adds, "This is where he was sitting before we got him out of here."

Murda ended up sharing the video on Instagram with the caption: "Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat [laughing emojis].” Ja's long-time rival, 50 Cent, joined in on the fun too, sharing the clip with the caption: "He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary ass. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL”

Ja Rule's Response To Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

Ja Rule ended up addressing the situation in a pair of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday night. "I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p*ssy ass n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…" he wrote.

In a follow-up post, he seemingly copied and pasted an inquiry from TMZ that reads: "Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning. Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong."