Tony Yayo Passionately Debates If 50 Cent's Career Was Better Than Jay-Z's

As a proud G-Unit member and a staunch 50 Cent defender in the media, Tony Yayo often captivates fans with his passionate and sometimes hot takes around 50's career, especially in relation to other artists. In a clip from the Flagrant podcast from Andrew Schulz and his cohosts, Yayo debated whether or not Fif's career is better than that of Jay-Z, and you can probably guess where he lands.

Unsurprisingly, he thinks that Curtis Jackson had a better career than Hov, and he has a few reasons as to why. Tony argued against Jay's 11 number one albums by saying that 50's album drops felt more like events and felt more organic and authentic. For example, he brought up that the Roc Nation mogul did a deal with Samsung that secured a million album copies before it even released, and pointed to Jay's good presentation and business moves as strategies that always made him win. By contrast, the G-Unit MC feels like the Queens mogul had a more natural and earned dominance.

However, Tony Yayo did speak on Jay-Z with more praise for being "smart enough to stand next to the fire," suggesting that he quickly associates himself with whatever's hot. He also brought up 50 Cent as one of those examples of Hov moving tactically business-wise, getting closer when he blew up.

50 Cent's Thoughts On Jay-Z

Ironically enough, 50 Cent might say the same about Jay-Z. During a recent interview with Brian J. Roberts, he compared their approaches to business and their artists.

"Jay-Z was not on his artist’s singles until they were doing well enough to not need him on the singles,” 50 remarked. “So that helps him. When you’re an older artist and you with a new artist, it makes you current and makes his new audience accept you. This would make him technically a better businessman because I beat myself up looking out for them. He’s positioning it as business and working with you when it’s good for business. I’m positioning it as they’re my people. I have to get them into the right space.