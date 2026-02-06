Tony Yayo Passionately Debates If 50 Cent's Career Was Better Than Jay-Z's

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Tony Yayo Debates If 50 Cent Career Was Better Than Jay Z
Jul 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 cent displays jewelry commemorating Houston sports teams before the game between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Tony Yayo, Andrew Schulz, and the rest of the "Flagrant" podcast had some very hot takes about 50 Cent and Jay-Z's career trajectories.

As a proud G-Unit member and a staunch 50 Cent defender in the media, Tony Yayo often captivates fans with his passionate and sometimes hot takes around 50's career, especially in relation to other artists. In a clip from the Flagrant podcast from Andrew Schulz and his cohosts, Yayo debated whether or not Fif's career is better than that of Jay-Z, and you can probably guess where he lands.

Unsurprisingly, he thinks that Curtis Jackson had a better career than Hov, and he has a few reasons as to why. Tony argued against Jay's 11 number one albums by saying that 50's album drops felt more like events and felt more organic and authentic. For example, he brought up that the Roc Nation mogul did a deal with Samsung that secured a million album copies before it even released, and pointed to Jay's good presentation and business moves as strategies that always made him win. By contrast, the G-Unit MC feels like the Queens mogul had a more natural and earned dominance.

However, Tony Yayo did speak on Jay-Z with more praise for being "smart enough to stand next to the fire," suggesting that he quickly associates himself with whatever's hot. He also brought up 50 Cent as one of those examples of Hov moving tactically business-wise, getting closer when he blew up.

Read More: Akademiks Was Right About J. Cole–He Can't Claim King Anymore

50 Cent's Thoughts On Jay-Z

Ironically enough, 50 Cent might say the same about Jay-Z. During a recent interview with Brian J. Roberts, he compared their approaches to business and their artists.

"Jay-Z was not on his artist’s singles until they were doing well enough to not need him on the singles,” 50 remarked. “So that helps him. When you’re an older artist and you with a new artist, it makes you current and makes his new audience accept you. This would make him technically a better businessman because I beat myself up looking out for them. He’s positioning it as business and working with you when it’s good for business. I’m positioning it as they’re my people. I have to get them into the right space.

"So I work them into a good space regardless," he continued. "I’ve had guys be angry with me because it felt like you made them a star. And I’m like, what? They had talent and it was the timing of it made it happen like that. When you look at Young Buck getting these different records, I was on the singles to launch them properly. I don’t have to be involved at all."

Read More: The Fractured History Of Drake & Rihanna

