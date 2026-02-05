50 Cent Admits Jay-Z Is A Better Businessman Than Him

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent Jay-Z Better Businessman
The Curtis ‚Äú50 Cent‚Äù Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has plenty of negative things to say about his longtime foe Jay-Z, but he has to admit he's good at what he does.

50 Cent has his fair share of issues with Jay-Z, but he's got to hand it to him on at least one front. During a newly-released interview with Brian J. Roberts, the mogul revealed why he believes Hov is technically a better businessman than him. Apparently, Fif went out of his way to hop on his artists' songs, while his foe opted to work with those who had already found success of their own.

"Jay-Z was not on his artist’s singles until they were doing well enough to not need him on the singles,” he said. “So that helps him. When you’re an older artist and you with a new artist, it makes you current and makes his new audience accept you.”

“This would make him technically a better businessman because I beat myself up looking out for them,” he continued. “He’s positioning it as business and working with you when it’s good for business.”

50 Cent & Jay-Z Beef

“I’m positioning it as they’re my people. I have to get them into the right space. So I work them into a good space regardless," Fif explained. “I’ve had guys be angry with me because it felt like you made them a star. And I’m like, what? They had talent and it was the timing of it made it happen like that.”

"When you look at Young Buck getting these different records, I was on the singles to launch them properly,” he concluded. “I don’t have to be involved at all.”

While 50 Cent is willing to admit that Jay-Z is good at what he does, he hasn't backed off entirely. In December, he even took to his Instagram comments section to confirm that he's not scared of him after his Diddy docuseries reignited his feud with Ja Rule.

"Tell Fif that Ja Rule & his 1st mama started following each other on IG an hour ago, prepare for the worst, Jay-z/Ja rule/Rocnation/Desiree Perez are out to get him out the paint," a random commenter wrote. "F**k em all, my momentum make them all get together. LOL," he quipped back.

