50 Cent Roasts Floyd Mayweather's Reading Skills After Showtime Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent's post comes as Floyd Mayweather Jr. is suing Showtime and former Showtime Sports president, Stephen Espinoza.

50 Cent poked fun at his long-time rival, Floyd Mayweather Jr., on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a report from TMZ revealing that the legendary boxer has filed a lawsuit against Showtime. In the caption, 50 labeled Mayweather a "dumb ass" and joked about his reading comprehension skills.

"Oh no don’t cry now champ they beat you out of $320 million, you dumb ass," he wrote. "I told you let me read the contracts now lace up. You gotta look good fighting Mike, then maybe we can get Bud to beat your ass for some big money."

Read More: 50 Cent Congratulates Kendrick Lamar After Awkward Trevor Noah Joke

Why Is Floyd Mayweather Suing Showtime?

As for Floyd Mayweather's lawsuit, he is accusing Showtime of allegedly assisting his ex-manager in stealing millions of dollars from him. In turn, the filing states that he hopes to "recover hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud."

Mayweather claims that both Showtime and the former Showtime Sports president, Stephen Espinoza, gave "substantial participation and aid" to Al Haymon, who diverted $340 million from his earnings. The lawsuit names Showtime and Espinoza as defendants in the case.

Despite working with Haymon for over a decade, Mayweather eventually switched managers and says this is when he realized the extent of the alleged fraud. His new team requested financial records from Showtime, which claimed the documents were "lost in a flood."

Mayweather's attorney, Bobby Samini, says he's confident that the boxer will be successful with his lawsuit. "Floyd is one of boxing’s biggest pay-per-view draws. He generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Showtime. Mr. Mayweather now takes this fight to the courtroom to recover what he rightfully earned. Retiring undefeated at 50-0, Mr. Mayweather will go the distance in the courtroom just as he has in the ring," he told TMZ. In addition to getting the original $340 million back, Mayweather is also seeking punitive damages.

Read More: 50 Cent Teases Documentary About Jay-Z's Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Link

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Grindstone And Lionsgate Screening Of "Freelancers" Music 50 Cent Ruthlessly Trolls Floyd Mayweather Over His Defamation Lawsuit
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Music 50 Cent Accuses Floyd Mayweather Of Allegedly Trying To Pawn Off His Belongings
NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala Pop Culture 50 Cent Torments Floyd Mayweather Again Over Boxer's Bold Claims Of Owning "100 Buildings" In New York
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Isn't Buying Floyd Mayweather's Bold Claim About Owning 100 Buildings In New York
Comments 0