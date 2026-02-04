50 Cent poked fun at his long-time rival, Floyd Mayweather Jr., on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a report from TMZ revealing that the legendary boxer has filed a lawsuit against Showtime. In the caption, 50 labeled Mayweather a "dumb ass" and joked about his reading comprehension skills.

"Oh no don’t cry now champ they beat you out of $320 million, you dumb ass," he wrote. "I told you let me read the contracts now lace up. You gotta look good fighting Mike, then maybe we can get Bud to beat your ass for some big money."

Why Is Floyd Mayweather Suing Showtime?

As for Floyd Mayweather's lawsuit, he is accusing Showtime of allegedly assisting his ex-manager in stealing millions of dollars from him. In turn, the filing states that he hopes to "recover hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud."

Mayweather claims that both Showtime and the former Showtime Sports president, Stephen Espinoza, gave "substantial participation and aid" to Al Haymon, who diverted $340 million from his earnings. The lawsuit names Showtime and Espinoza as defendants in the case.

Despite working with Haymon for over a decade, Mayweather eventually switched managers and says this is when he realized the extent of the alleged fraud. His new team requested financial records from Showtime, which claimed the documents were "lost in a flood."