Official Images Arrive For The Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23"

The Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" just received official images from Nike ahead of its February 2026 release. This premium release brings back one of the most legendary Jordan 6 colorways from 2006.

Modern Notoriety reports the Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" is going to release on February 14th, 2026.

The "BIN 23" originally dropped as part of an exclusive limited collection nearly two decades ago. Jordan Brand is treating this as a high-end release with the Premio branding and elevated materials.

The all-black aesthetic makes this one of the cleanest Jordan 6 colorways ever created. Official product shots reveal the incredible attention to detail across every panel of the shoe. The original "BIN 23" release came in special packaging and was extremely limited back in 2006.

Pairs from that original drop now sell for thousands of dollars on the resale market. Bringing this back gives a whole new generation of sneakerheads a chance to own it.

Overall Jordan Brand knows this will be one of the biggest releases of February 2026. The combination of nostalgia, clean colorway, and premium materials creates massive demand from collectors. Sneakerheads have been asking for a "BIN 23" retro for years, and it's finally happening.

Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 6 "BIN 23" looks absolutely menacing in these official images from Nike. Also the entire upper is covered in rich black leather and nubuck creating a murdered-out aesthetic.

The only color breaks come from infrared red accents on the lace locks and tongue. You can see the red wax seal logo on the heel which is signature to the BIN 23 branding.

Black hits the side panels and heel while smooth black leather covers the toe and mudguard. The midsole is done in black with that smoky translucent outsole underneath providing subtle contrast. Red contrast stitching runs throughout the collar area tying into the infrared accents perfectly.

The overall vibe is dark, premium, and sophisticated without being boring at all. This feels like a special occasion Jordan 6 that deserves the Premio treatment it's getting.