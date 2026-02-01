New In-Hand Look At Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White"

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White" is finally getting new in-hand images ahead of its February release. This triple collaboration brings together two legendary Jordan Brand partners for an instant grail.

Ovrnundr reports that the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White" will drop this month, February 2026, but the exact date is still TBD.

New photos surfaced online showing the intricate details that make this release so special. The colorway keeps things clean with a classic black and white palette throughout the entire upper.

Fragment's signature lightning bolt logo appears on the lateral heel in white embroidery. Also Union's deconstructed stitching runs along the collar, marking their involvement in the collaboration prominently. The iconic Air Jordan wings logo sits on the black leather collar panels.

These in-hand images reveal the quality of materials used across the shoe's construction. White leather dominates the base panels while black leather hits the toe, heel, and swoosh.

The stitching detail that Union is known for appears throughout in contrasting white thread. Fragment branding and Union logos mark this historic three-way collaboration clearly on multiple panels.

