New In-Hand Look At Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White"

BY Ben Atkinson
fragment-x-union-x-air-jordan-1-black-white-sneaker-news
Image via @xcmade
New in-hand images reveal the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White" collaboration ahead of its release this month.

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White" is finally getting new in-hand images ahead of its February release. This triple collaboration brings together two legendary Jordan Brand partners for an instant grail.

Ovrnundr reports that the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White" will drop this month, February 2026, but the exact date is still TBD.

New photos surfaced online showing the intricate details that make this release so special. The colorway keeps things clean with a classic black and white palette throughout the entire upper.

Fragment's signature lightning bolt logo appears on the lateral heel in white embroidery. Also Union's deconstructed stitching runs along the collar, marking their involvement in the collaboration prominently. The iconic Air Jordan wings logo sits on the black leather collar panels.

These in-hand images reveal the quality of materials used across the shoe's construction. White leather dominates the base panels while black leather hits the toe, heel, and swoosh.

The stitching detail that Union is known for appears throughout in contrasting white thread. Fragment branding and Union logos mark this historic three-way collaboration clearly on multiple panels.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White" Retail Price

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 "Black/White" looks incredibly clean in these new in-hand shots. The black and white colorway keeps things simple but the details are what really stand out.

White leather covers most of the upper with black hitting the toe box, heel, and swoosh areas. Fragment's lightning bolt logo is embroidered in white on the black heel panel looking sharp. Union's signature exposed stitching runs along the collar in contrasting white thread throughout.

The midsole has that coded text wrapping around it which is classic Union style. You can see the winged Air Jordan logo sitting on the collar in its traditional spot.

The overall vibe is sophisticated and clean without being boring at all. This feels like a premium Jordan 1 that respects both collaborators' design languages perfectly.

Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $205 when it is released.

