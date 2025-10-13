New Look At Upcoming Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG has surfaced in new photos, adding more fuel to the hype. This three-way collaboration merges the minimalist precision of Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design with Union LA’s vintage craftsmanship.

Together, they reimagine the Air Jordan 1 with a look that feels both classic and modern. Rumors suggest this pair could be a Japan exclusive, making it even harder to get.

The Air Jordan 1 remains the most iconic sneaker in Jordan Brand’s history. Designed by Peter Moore and debuted in 1985, it changed the footwear industry forever. Its rebellious energy, born from Michael Jordan’s on-court ban, transformed sneakers into cultural statements.

Over time, collaborations like this one have helped the silhouette evolve without losing its soul. Union and Fragment, both legends in their own right, continue that legacy with sharp color blocking and premium detailing.

In the latest images, the sneaker features a crisp mix of white and black leather with blue stitching details. Co-branding from both Union and Fragment appears on the collar and heel, adding subtle layers of identity.

These photos capture the refined simplicity of the design, a perfect balance of history and innovation that feels distinctly Japanese in execution.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG comes dressed in a black and white leather upper. The construction features smooth white panels contrasted by jet-black overlays and Swooshes.

Blue stitching around the collar nods to Union’s signature design style. Fragment’s lightning bolt logo appears on the heel, while Union’s tag peeks from beneath the ankle flap.

The midsole includes printed text referencing Fujiwara’s design codes, giving it a technical edge. Multiple lace options, including black and royal blue, offer versatility. Each detail highlights the collaborative spirit behind this refined yet understated Air Jordan 1.