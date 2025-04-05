Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High Rumored For 2026

BY Ben Atkinson 99 Views
fragment-design-x-union-x-air-jordan-1-high-og-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG is rumored to release in 2026, bringing two of Jordan Brand’s most iconic collaborators.

The Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG is making noise ahead of a rumored 2026 release. This three-way collaboration blends streetwear history with premium Jordan DNA. Fragment’s signature blue returns alongside Union’s reconstructed detailing and vintage-style tongue. While release details remain unconfirmed, early pairs are already surfacing, and they’re turning heads. The Air Jordan 1 has long been a canvas for collaboration. From Travis Scott to Off-White, every major drop has brought its own twist. Fragment and Union both have iconic AJ1 collabs in their own right. Bringing them together on one silhouette is a major moment in sneaker history.

The pair seen in these leaked photos features classic black and white leather overlays, blue heel panels, and signature zig-zag stitching near the collar. Union branding sits beneath the Wings logo, while Fragment’s lightning bolt stamp appears near the heel. The aged nylon tongue and layered laces add texture and depth. It's the kind of release that balances familiarity with experimentation. These on-foot shots give us the best look yet. While nothing is officially confirmed, the hype is already building. With two of the most respected collaborators on the same shoe, this rumored release has the makings of a future classic.

Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Release Date

This rumored pair features black and white leather uppers with royal blue accents on the heel. Fragment's bolt logo lands on the midsole, while Union's zig-zag stitching and exposed tongue give the shoe a vintage DIY feel. Dual branding hits the collar and heel, and layered laces finish the look. It's a mash-up of two of Jordan Brand’s most iconic collaborators.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Fragment Design x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price announced closer to when they are released.

