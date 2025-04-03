The Air Jordan 1 Low “Brown Pink” Is Ready For A Sweet Drop

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Brown Pink” is dropping soon, bringing a bold and unexpected mix of earthy tones and soft pastels. This new colorway adds fresh energy to one of the most iconic silhouettes in Jordan Brand history. The blend of deep brown leather with light pink details gives the sneaker a unique look that’s easy to wear all year round. Michael Jordan’s first signature model has become a lifestyle staple over the years. Originally built for performance, the Jordan 1 Low now thrives off the court thanks to its versatile style and constant innovation in colorways. Jordan Brand continues to evolve the silhouette without losing its roots in basketball culture.

While the original high-top version launched back in 1985, the low-top edition has carved out its own lane. It's especially popular for casual wear and limited-run colorways like this one keep the buzz going. Official images have now surfaced, showing off the new release in full detail. Photos highlight the smooth brown leather overlays, white leather base, and a pink Swoosh and outsole. The embroidered Wings logo on the heel adds a retro touch. A release date has not been confirmed yet, but the pair is expected to hit shelves in the coming weeks.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Brown/Pink"

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low features white leather across the base with dark brown overlays. A glossy pink Swoosh stretches across the side, while matching pink details hit the outsole and heel branding. Also,w hite midsoles and laces complete the clean design. Further, the Wings logo is stitched on the back for a classic Jordan touch.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Brown/Pink” will be released at some point during the summer of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $115 when they are released. Finally, more details, including official release timing and availability, are expected to emerge soon.

Image via Nike