The Air Jordan 1 Low “Tokyo Bio Hack” Is Back And Bolder Than Ever

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Tokyo Bio Hack” blends experimental design with retro basketball heritage. Originally inspired by Japan’s vibrant streetwear scene, this colorway brings a daring mix of shades and materials to a silhouette that changed the sneaker game. The Air Jordan 1 Low debuted in 1985 as a more accessible, lifestyle-focused take on Michael Jordan’s signature high-top. It’s since evolved into a staple for collectors and casual wearers alike. Michael Jordan’s influence on the game and sneaker culture remains unmatched. His first signature model broke rules, both on and off the court. Over the years, the Jordan 1 has been reimagined countless times, and each version reflects a different story.

The “Tokyo Bio Hack” continues that trend with a bold, city-inspired palette that pushes boundaries while honoring the legacy of MJ. The shoe features a wild but carefully coordinated mix of pink, brown, black, and bright green. These choices echo earlier “Bio Hack” releases, nodding to Tokyo’s neon nightlife and futuristic fashion. Paired with classic Jordan details like the Wings logo and Swoosh, it’s a blend of heritage and chaos. The photos above show off the wild palette in all its glory. From the suede heel panels to the neon sole, this pair is made to stand out.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Tokyo Bio Hack”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low features pink suede on the toe, grey overlays, and black leather side panels. A white Swoosh adds contrast, while purple suede on the heel pops against a neon green sole. The yellow tongue and pink lining round out the chaotic color blocking.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Tokyo Bio Hack” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Fans of bold colorways and Jordan heritage should mark their calendars for this standout release.

Image via Nike