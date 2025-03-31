Official Look At The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “For The Love”

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 For The Love colorway continues the boutique brand’s thoughtful storytelling through footwear. Known for its elevated takes on Jordan classics, A Ma Maniere sticks to its formula. This pair keeps things understated, but rich in texture and detail. This pair ditches elephant print for a mix of tumbled leather and suede, staying true to the brand’s refined vision. James Whitner’s imprint has already left its mark on the Air Jordan 1, 2, 4, and 5, and now returns to the 3 for another go. The first AMM Jordan 3 release in 2021 was a fan favorite, often viewed as one of the best Jordan collaborations of the decade.

This new "For The Love" pair plays with a similar palette, only this time emphasizing black and blue over burgundy and cream. It’s more wearable but still carries that sense of exclusivity. The Jordan 3 remains one of the most important sneakers in the entire Jumpman catalog. It saved the brand’s relationship with Michael Jordan in the late '80s and introduced visible Air to the line. Over the years, it’s grown into a lifestyle staple. The photos above show off the clean detailing and bold branding, especially on the heel tabs where the Nike Air logo pops in blue.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “For The Love”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 3 features a tumbled white leather base with shaggy black suede overlays. Hits of slate blue appear on the eyelets and midsole, contrasting the creamy off-white accents on the heel tab and tongue lining. Nike Air branding is placed on the heel, while A Ma Maniere's signature logo appears on the tongue. A black outsole grounds the shoe, finishing off the vintage-inspired look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “For The Love” get a Nike SNKRS release sometime in April 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.

Image via Nike