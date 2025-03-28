Official Images Show Off The Air Jordan 3 "Sail/Metallic Silver"

The Air Jordan 3 Sail Metallic Silver is the latest entry in a long line of clean, tonal takes on this iconic silhouette. Official images have now surfaced, showing off the pair’s soft color palette and signature elephant print detailing. It’s a minimal look, but one that still feels elevated. Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 3 in 1988 to keep Michael Jordan with Nike. It was the first Air Jordan to feature visible Air in the sole and the debut of the now-iconic Jumpman logo. MJ wore the AJ3 during the ’88 Dunk Contest and that memorable free-throw line slam.

Since then, the model has become a staple in retros and reimaginations alike. This new Sail and Metallic Silver version keeps things muted while still honoring that legacy. Premium materials and understated accents give it lifestyle appeal, whether you’re lacing them up or putting them on ice. The mix of tradition and modern finish continues to define the Jordan 3’s legacy. The official photos above show off the crackled elephant print, tumbled leather upper, and icy silver accents. It’s a clean addition that sneakerheads will definitely have their eye on this season.

Air Jordan 3 “Sail/Metallic Silver”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 3 Sail Metallic Silver features a tumbled sail leather upper with signature elephant print overlays in soft grey. Metallic silver hits the midsole, eyelets, and Jumpman branding. A sail-colored outsole and visible Air unit complete the look. The design mixes iconic structure with a fresh neutral tone. It’s a versatile pair that balances vintage DNA with a modern finish.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Sail/Metallic Silver” is going to drop on April 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Official images show a premium build with sleek metallic accents. This women's exclusive is set to be a standout for spring.

Image via Nike