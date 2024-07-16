Air Jordan 3 “Sail” Scheduled For Summer 2025

The Air Jordan 3 is set to release in the new "Sail" colorway. This edition features a cement grey base, offering a classic look. The sail leather upper adds a clean and fresh appearance. Cement grey suede overlays provide depth and texture. Also, the Air Jordan 3 is known for its iconic silhouette. This "Sail" colorway maintains that reputation. The combination of sail and cement grey creates a versatile and stylish design. Also, the shoe's build ensures durability and comfort. Further, the midsole is crafted to provide excellent support.
Next, the rubber outsole offers great traction. These features make the Air Jordan 3 suitable for both casual wear and athletic use. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this release. Its simple yet elegant design appeals to many. The Air Jordan 3 continues to be a favorite in the sneaker community. Further, mark your calendars for the release date. The Air Jordan 3 "Sail" is sure to sell out quickly. Don't miss the chance to add this sleek pair to your collection. The blend of sail leather and cement grey suede makes it a must-have. Overall, stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release.
"Sail" Air Jordan 3
The sneakers feature a cement grey rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole, complete with a small air pocket under the heel. Also, the upper is crafted from sail leather, complemented by cement gray suede overlays. Light laces and the iconic Jordan branding on both the tongues and heels complete this simple pair.
Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Sail” is going to drop next summer. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
