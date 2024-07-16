Air Jordan 3 “Sail” Scheduled For Summer 2025

A new colorway on a WMNS exclusive.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Sail” is going to drop next summer. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Next, the rubber outsole offers great traction. These features make the Air Jordan 3 suitable for both casual wear and athletic use. Sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this release. Its simple yet elegant design appeals to many. The Air Jordan 3 continues to be a favorite in the sneaker community. Further, mark your calendars for the release date. The Air Jordan 3 "Sail" is sure to sell out quickly. Don't miss the chance to add this sleek pair to your collection. The blend of sail leather and cement grey suede makes it a must-have. Overall, stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.