Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” First In-Hand Look

The first photos are out, and excitement levels are rising.

The Air Jordan 3 is set to make a triumphant return in November 2024 with the iconic "Black Cement" colorway. This release promises to replicate the original 1988 pair exactly, with no changes to the beloved design. Fans of this classic silhouette are eagerly anticipating its revival. The "Black Cement" colorway features a sleek black leather upper with cement grey detailing. The signature elephant print overlays on the toe and heel add to its timeless design. Red accents on the tongue, eyelets, and Jumpman logo provide a striking contrast.

One of the standout features of this release is its unwavering commitment to authenticity. The 2024 version aims to perfectly mirror the original '88 design, capturing the essence of the first Air Jordan 3. The return of the "Nike Air" branding on the heel adds a touch of nostalgia for longtime fans. As November 2024 approaches, excitement builds for the return of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement." This release is not just a reissue; it's a celebration of a sneaker that has left a lasting impact on sneaker culture.

"Black Cement" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers feature a gray, grooved rubber sole paired with a white midsole. Also, the iconic elephant print adorns the toebox and heel, a signature element of the Air Jordan 3. Further, the upper is crafted from black leather, with perforations near the laces for improved breathability. Red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel completes the cohesive design. Finally, these shoes will return with true OG '88 specs, including packaging, and will be a general release.