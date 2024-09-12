Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

On-foot photos are here.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” will be released on November 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers come with a gray, textured rubber sole combined with a crisp white midsole. The signature elephant print decorates the toebox and heel, a hallmark detail of the Air Jordan 3. Made from black leather, the upper features perforations near the laces for added ventilation. Red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel finishes off the design. Returning with authentic OG '88 specs and original packaging, these shoes will be widely accessible.

Detailed on-foot photos of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" have been released, and the sneaker community is buzzing with excitement . Set for a bold comeback in November 2024, this release faithfully replicates the legendary 1988 original. The "Black Cement" colorway features a sleek black leather upper with iconic cement grey detailing. Classic elephant print overlays on the toe and heel bring timeless flair, while red accents on the tongue, eyelets, and Jumpman logo add a striking pop of color.

