Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Detailed on-foot photos of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" have been released, and the sneaker community is buzzing with excitement. Set for a bold comeback in November 2024, this release faithfully replicates the legendary 1988 original. The "Black Cement" colorway features a sleek black leather upper with iconic cement grey detailing. Classic elephant print overlays on the toe and heel bring timeless flair, while red accents on the tongue, eyelets, and Jumpman logo add a striking pop of color.
What makes this release stand out is its attention to authenticity. The 2024 version stays true to the '88 design, including the nostalgic "Nike Air" branding on the heel, a detail sneakerheads have been eagerly awaiting. This isn’t just another reissue; it’s a celebration of a silhouette that has left a lasting impact on sneaker culture. As the November release approaches, the anticipation for the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" is at an all-time high. This drop isn’t just about new footwear—it’s a tribute to a classic that continues to influence style and culture.
"Black Cement" Air Jordan 3
These sneakers come with a gray, textured rubber sole combined with a crisp white midsole. The signature elephant print decorates the toebox and heel, a hallmark detail of the Air Jordan 3. Made from black leather, the upper features perforations near the laces for added ventilation. Red Jordan branding on the tongue and heel finishes off the design. Returning with authentic OG '88 specs and original packaging, these shoes will be widely accessible.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cement" will be released on November 23rd, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they drop.
