"The Carter" Director Claims Drake Was Too Much Of A "Dork" For Lil Wayne's Tour Bus

BY Cole Blake
Lil Weezyana Festival
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Rapper Lil Wayne and Drake perform during Lil Weezyana Festival at Champions Square on August 28, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Adam Bhala Lough's comments on Drake and Lil Wayne come after a fan leaked a sequel to his "The Carter" documentary.

According to filmmaker Adam Bhala Lough, who directed Lil Wayne's iconic The Carter documentary, Drake was reportedly "such a dork" that the rapper didn't allow him on his tour bus. Lough reflected on making the film with Wayne for a new interview with Andre Gee on his Substack page.

He brought up Drake while reflecting on how he spent his time when Wayne wasn't available. “The majority of the time when I wasn’t shooting with Wayne, but when I was on set, Wayne would disappear, and I was just hanging out with Tez [Bryant, Wayne’s ex-manager], Mack Maine, and Nicki Minaj,” he said. “At one point, I spent some time with her before Wayne did The Jimmy Kimmel Show, when nobody knew who she was, and they wouldn’t even let Drake on the bus. He was, like, such a dork that they wouldn’t even let him on the bus.”

He continued: “When he started selling millions and millions of records, it was a different story entirely. But he was definitely not allowed on the bus and wouldn’t hang out with any of [them] because there were real Blood gang members around all the time. And I’m sure he was intimidated by them, too. I was, even though they were super cool to me. These are serious, Blood gang members with guns on them. Like, some sh*t could go down.”

Read More: Joe Budden Thinks Lil Wayne Didn't Sell Drake His Masters Because Of A Girl

"The Carter" Documentary Sequel

The interview with Andre Gee comes after a fan hacked into Adam Bhala Lough's Vimeo account, last December. The user leaked his sequel to The Carter documentary. Afterward, Lough uploaded it to his official YouTube page and explained why he did so in the description. "Over the past few years, I’ve been independently assembling a follow-up project using footage unused during the original production. The intention was to privately share a rough cut with Wayne and his team before making any decisions about how it might move forward," he wrote.

"I decided the most responsible step was to release and verify the material directly so it can be properly managed," he added. "This isn’t how I originally intended to present the project, but I felt it was important to provide context. Wayne, if you see this, I’m open to connecting."

Read More: Drake Disses Journalist Rob Markman With Resurfaced Clip of Tory Lanez Rapping Lil Wayne

