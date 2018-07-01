Tour Bus
- RelationshipsBeyonce, Jay-Z, And Blue Ivy Explore NYC In Tour BusThe family reportedly enjoyed tea and other treats while they cruised around the city.ByCaroline Fisher4.4K Views
- MusicBiggie Smalls Nearly Ran Over Concert Promoter With A Bus: ReportIt seems that Biggie reportedly blew off a promoter so fast that he almost ran him over while moving to the next city.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1384 Views
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly's Tour Bus Vandalized With Homophobic SlursMGK's bus for his "Mainstream Sellout" Tour was covered in graffiti.ByRex Provost2.6K Views
- CrimeTrippie Redd's Tour Bus Shot Up In Baltimore: ReportThe driver of Trippie Redd's tour bus was reportedly shot as the vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.ByAlex Zidel7.8K Views
- GramChris Brown Debuts Fantastic "Joker" Artwork On His Tour BusChris Brown's tour bus is beautiful.ByAlex Zidel29.9K Views
- Gram21 Savage Hilariously Grooves To Old School Aaliyah Jams On Tour BusIt's good to see the rapper enjoying himself.ByErika Marie8.6K Views
- MusicYo Gotti's Tour Bus Shot Several Times After Nashville ConcertNobody was injured in the shooting.ByAlex Zidel58.9K Views
- EntertainmentBoots Riley Details The Time Will Ferrell's “Anchorman” Saved His LifeShout out Will Ferrell for this one. ByChantilly Post1173 Views
- EntertainmentKanye West & Kim Kardashian Surprise Tour Bus Fans During Sunday DriveThe tour bus fans were ecstatic. ByAida C.1.6K Views
- MusicKodak Black Tour Bus Raid: All Charges Dropped & Entourage Released From JailKodak Black's entourage is reportedly off the hook.ByAlex Zidel6.6K Views
- MusicKodak Black Claims He Punched Sticky Fingaz & Tried To Shoot HimSticky Fingaz has yet to respond. ByKarlton Jahmal43.4K Views
- MusicPlayboi Carti Found Guilty Of Trashing Tour Bus & Assaulting Driver: ReportPlayboi Carti has a few fines he has to cough up over the incident.ByAron A.3.1K Views
- MusicLil Wayne Shooting Lawsuit Paused After Release Of Birdman Jail Call: ReportThe phone call points to a conspiracy.ByZaynab11.6K Views
- MusicBirdman's Leaked Phone Call From Lil Wayne Bus Shooting: "Come Get Your Money"Young Thug also called the tour bus shooter 8 times before the events went down.ByAlex Zidel92.6K Views
- MusicYoung Thug & Birdman May Be Charged In Lil Wayne Tour Bus Shooting: ReportThe DA is reportedly deciding whether to charge Young Thug and Birdman.ByAlex Zidel48.3K Views
- MusicNelly Reaches Settlement With Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape: ReportNelly is officially off the hook in his rape case.ByAlex Zidel4.3K Views
- MusicDrake's Tour Bus Impounded Ahead Of First Show On Migos Tour: ReportDrake's tour bus got repo'd in Kansas City, MO.
ByAron A.29.4K Views
- MusicLogic Freestyles About Weed & Being BiracialMaybe Logic is a weed rapper now?ByAlex Zidel4.5K Views
- MusicShooter In Lil Wayne's Tour Bus Shooting Gets Conviction OverturnedPeewee Roscoe gets a second chance at freedom after allegedly shooting at Lil Wayne's tour bus.ByMatthew Parizot32.0K Views