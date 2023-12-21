Beyonce, Jay-Z, And Blue Ivy Explore NYC In Tour Bus

It's no surprise that Beyonce and Jay-Z like to go big for the holidays, and it appears as though this year is no exception. Today, the pair were spotted having rented out an entire tour bus to explore New York City. They were of course joined by their daughter Blue Ivy, as well as other family members. The group hit all of the city's most popular tourist destinations, sightseeing just in time for Christmas.

The family visited Rockefeller Center, Bryant Park, and more. They rode in a Tea Around Town bus, which also provides guests with tea and other treats while they make their way around the city. Jay-Z is from NYC, but that surely doesn't make it any less fun to see the city decked out with holiday decorations.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, And Family Hit Major Tourist Spots In NYC

Hip Hop Artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

On top of celebrating Christmas with family, Beyonce also has some exciting things happening with her Renaissance concert film. She announced yesterday that the film will be hitting various new theaters in Brazil, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and more. Many fans in those areas were glad to hear that they'd be able to catch the record-breaking film near them sometime soon, however, others were disappointed. When followers heard the list of countries Beyonce named in the Instagram announcement, some of them thought that she'd be making actual tour stops there. Understandably, they were a bit let down to learn that the announcement only pertained to the concert film.

Regardless, Queen Bey has had a major year so far, and deserves to make the most of her holiday season. What do you think of Jay-Z and Beyonce renting out an entire tour bus with their family to explore NYC? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

