Beyonce Fans Underwhelmed With Newest "Renaissance" Announcement

International fans of mega-star Beyonce were pretty disappointed by her newest announcement and it's easy to see why. Earlier this year she wrapped up her Renaissance tour which followed her return album of the same name. The series of shows was an absolutely massive affair that grabbed headlines almost every night. As you'd expect, it resulted in a highly successful concert film which hit theaters earlier this month.

The Renaissance tour film is off to a hot start and has already climbed into the top 5 highest-grossing concert movies of all time in just a few weeks. But when Beyonce's website recently went down followed by a social media post claiming that the "Renaissance" era wasn't done yet, fans were excited. In particular, international fans were hyped when she shared a list of countries around the world including places like Brazil, Italy, Japan, and South Korea. Many fans justifiably expected that she was announcing tour dates in all of those countries but the official announcement turned out to be something else entirely. Check out the post she made below.

Beyonce's Announcement Let Fans Down

The actual announcement had to do with Beyonce's record-breaking concert film. She confirmed that it was coming to theaters in all of those countries. The announcement likely would have excited fans on its own. But after they got their expectations raised with the tease of a potential international extension to her tour, the film announcement was a let down. Subsequently, fans in the Instagram comments of the post expressed their disappointment. Mainly they shared the plans they were already cooking up to see Bey perform. But those plans now turned out to be pointless.

Amid the massive success of Renaissance, Beyonce is about to hit a personal milestone. The era has clearly been lucrative for her as reports claim she's honing in on billionaire status. What do you think of Beyonce teasing various cities around the world only to announce it was just for screenings of her concert film? Let us know in the comment section below.

