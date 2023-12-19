Beyonce's "Renaissance" Movie Is One Of The Biggest Concert Films Ever

Everything Beyonce does is larger than life, so why would her recently released concert film be any different? Last year she took a big swing with the house and dance-themed album Renaissance. The project was her first since 2016's Lemonade and turned out to be a smash success with both fans and critics. So earlier this year when it came time to embark on the Renaissance tour she similarly did it big. At shows across Europe and North America, she unpacked some of her biggest hits to adoring crowds.

With the concerts grabbing headline news nearly every night it's no surprise that Beyonce captured the glory of it all on film. That eventually became the Renaissance concert film which released in theaters earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, the film soared to impressive box office numbers right away. According to HipHopDX despite being out for just half a month, it's already landed among the top 5 concert films of all time. Her $30 million at the US box office places her alongside Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Michael Jackson, and Miley Cyrus in the top 5.

Beyonce's "Renaissance" Film Numbers

It's no surprise that the film is doing so well after the start it got off to. The film had the biggest December opening weekend of any film in the past 20 years. It came just a few weeks after a different concert film achieved similar success. Much like Beyonce's Renaissance tour, Taylor Swift's Eras tour dominated headlines all year.

Taylor's concert film came out a few weeks before Bey's and also reached astounding levels of success. Both films had smash premiers that saw them completely taking over the box office from conventional movies. After its first month at the box office had wrapped up she surpassed Justin Bieber to score the highest-grossing concert film of all time. What do you think of Beyonce's Renaissance film cracking the top 5 highest-grossing concert films of all time in just a few weeks? Let us know in the comment section below.

