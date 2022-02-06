box office
- Pop Culture"The Color Purple" Grabs Massive Opening DayThe new musical film brought in $18M on Christmas Day.By Ben Mock
- MusicBeyonce's "Renaissance" Movie Is One Of The Biggest Concert Films EverThe film entered the top 5 after less than a month in theaters.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBeyonce's "Renaissance" Film Loses Top Box Office Spot With 75% Drop-Off"Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce" is taking a backseat at the box office.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce's Tour Film Leads The Box Office With Biggest Early December Opening In 20 YearsBeyonce does everything big and that's includes the box office numbers for her concert film.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBeyonce's "Renaissance" Film On Pace To Top Box Office ChartsBeyonce's new concert film is on pace for a massive debut at the box office.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNia Long's 7 Biggest MoviesNia Long has been turning heads since the ‘90s.By Demi Phillips
- Movies"The Little Mermaid" Audience Members Get Into Altercation During ScreeningThe new live action adaptation did well at the box office, and some say videos like these hurt the cause.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" Projected To Have Massive Opening Weekend"The Little Mermaid" is expected to rake in over $120 million over the weekend.By Caroline Fisher
- Movies"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Breaks $1BThe Super Mario Bros. Movie has joined an exclusive clubBy Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Creed III" Sets Box Office Record With Opening Weekend"Creed III" achieved the biggest box office opening for a sports film in history.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey" Surprises At The Box OfficeDespite negative reviews, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey" makes marks at the box office. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Avatar 2" And "Titanic" Fight For Third Spot On All-Time Box Office ChartJames Cameron continues to be box office royalty. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Avatar: The Way Of Water" Opens With $130M-$150M At Box Office"Avatar: The Way Of Water" is slightly underperforming at the box office, compared to projections.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Top Gun: Maverick" Beats "Infinity War" For #6 All-Time Highest Grossing Box Office"Top Gun" is just getting bigger and bigger.By Rex Provost
- Movies"Nope" Tops Box Office With $44 Million Debut In Opening WeekendJordan Peele's newest horror film, "Nope," debuted on top of the box office.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Minions: The Rise of Gru" Sets Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening"Minions: The Rise of Gru" has set a box office record for Independence Day weekend.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Lightyear" Earns Lackluster $51 Million In Box Office Debut"Lightyear" earned just $51 million at the box office in North America despite it's $200 million budget.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Top Gun: Maverick" Has Best Opening Weekend Of Tom Cruise's Entire Career"Top Gun: Maverick" is shaping up to be the most successful film of Tom Cruise's career at the box office.By Cole Blake
- Movies"The Batman" Sees 2nd Largest Debut Of Pandemic Era With $128.5 Million"The Batman" had a massive opening weekend at the box office.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Jackass Forever" Brings In $23.5 Million In Box Office Debut"Jackass Forever" debuted atop the domestic box office over the weekend.By Cole Blake