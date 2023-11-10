Nia Long’s 7 Biggest Movies

Nia Long’s career in the entertainment industry began in the late ‘80s. Since then, the actress has starred in an impressive number of movies and TV shows. From her breakout film role in Boyz N The Hood to 2023’s thriller, Missing, Nia Long has built an extensive catalog over the years. Moreover, her career has also been diverse, spanning various genres. Still killing it almost four decades later, Long is arguably more stunning and versatile than ever. However, it’s no secret that she is still grossly underrated as an actress.

Nonetheless, Nia Long shows no signs of taking her foot off the gas, and it’s always worth recognizing her talents. Even though she’s still everyone’s crush, her star power on screen is undeniable. Throughout her time in the industry, Long has also starred in a number of box office hits. While we wait, with fingers crossed in hopes for more from the actress, here’s a list of her seven biggest films to date.

7. Are We Done Yet? (2007)

With Ice Cube reprising his role as Nick Persons, this family comedy film is a sequel to the 2005 movie Are We There Yet? The story picks up where the last movie left off after Nick marries Nia Long’s character, Suzanne. Along with Suzanne’s two children from a previous marriage, the couple start living together as a family. However, in their cramped apartment, it’s impossible to conveniently accommodate all four of them. As a result, following Suzanne’s revelation that a baby is on the way, the family moves to a bigger home in the suburbs. Unfortunately, what seemed to be the perfect house turns out to be a massive fixer-upper, and is a lot more than Nick signed up for. Are We Done Yet? is a hilarious movie, and was loved by viewers upon its release. The film grossed $58.4 million at the box office.

6. The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Featuring a phenomenal cast of talented stars, The Best Man Holiday is a sequel that goes above and beyond expectations. Over a decade after The Best Man (1999) was released, this comedy-drama sequel reunited the beloved characters from the first film. The story follows the friends, now in their 40s, as they come together for a Christmas celebration at Lance (Morris Chestnut) and Mia’s (Monica Calhoun) house. The reunion brings joy, but it also stirs up old rivalries and unresolved issues. Making $72.8 million at the box office, this sequel grossed more than the original movie.

5. Stigmata (1999)

Stigmata is a supernatural horror film directed by Rupert Wainwright. The main cast consists of Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne, Jonathan Pryce, Nia Long, Rade Šerbedžija, and Enrico Colantoni. After receiving a rosary as a gift from her mother, Frankie (Arquette) begins to experience strange and terrifying phenomena. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she starts exhibiting signs of stigmata, which are the wounds of Christ, such as bleeding from the wrist or feet. In the movie, Nia Long takes on the role of Frankie’s best friend, Donna Chadway. Despite the outrage from several Catholic circles upon the film’s release, Stigmata was a box-office success. It earned $89.4 million, making it one of Long’s highest-grossing films.

4. Are We There Yet? (2005)

Before their big move in Are We Done Yet?, Suzanne’s two kids went on a thrilling and hilarious road trip with their soon-to-be step-father. In this story, Nick (Ice Cube) meets Suzanne (Long), a divorced mother of two. Nick is attracted to Suzanne, but she is hesitant to enter a new relationship. Despite Suzanne’s reservations, Nick offers to drive her children from Portland to Vancouver to spend New Year’s Eve with their mother. However, the trip doesn’t quite go as smoothly as Nick hopes as the kids sabotage him at every turn. However, as the trip progresses, the trio develops a newfound understanding and bond. Are We There Yet? grossed $98 million worldwide.

3. Made In America (1993)

When Zora Matthews (Nia Long) discovers that she was conceived through artificial insemination, she expresses a desire to meet her biological father. Although her mother Sarah (Whoopi Goldberg) convinces her that her father is a Black man, Zora soon learns that he is Hal Jackson (Ted Danson), a white man. As Zora navigates her new relationship with her biological father, Sarah and Hal find themselves grappling with unexpected emotions as well. Also starring Will Smith as Tea Cake Walters, Zora’s best friend, Made In America was a commercial success. The movie grossed $104.9 million at the box office.

2. Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

Continuing the adventures of FBI agent Malcolm Turner from the original film, Big Momma’s House 2 sees the agent go undercover once more. Martin Lawrence stars as the titular character, reprising his role from Big Momma (2006). Nia Long also returned to play Sherry Pierce-Turner, Malcolm’s wife in this sequel. While not as well-received as its predecessor, Big Momma’s House 2 has found an audience since its release. It was a commercial success, grossing $141.5 million against a $40 million budget.

1. Big Momma’s House (2000)

In the original Big Momma film, Martin Lawrence and Nia Long team up, and it’s a hilarious affair. Lawrence’s character, Malcolm Turner, goes undercover as the titular character for the first time. Turner and his partner John Maxwell (Paul Giamatti) are tasked with capturing a dangerous escaped convict, Lester Vesco (Terrence Howard). To do so, Turner devises a plan to get close to Vesco’s ex-girlfriend Sherry (Long), who he suspects is aware of Vesco’s whereabouts. Taking on an elaborate disguise, he transforms himself into Hattie Mae “Big Momma” Pierce, Sherry’s grandmother. As Turner juggles the challenges of maintaining his disguise and keeping the truth hidden from Sherry, he grows closer to her. With a box office gross of $174 million, Big Momma’s House is Nia Long’s biggest movie yet.

