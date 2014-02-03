Ice Cube needs no introduction - whether you bumped his music in the golden era, heard your parents or older siblings doing so, or have seen his face on the big screen in the present, most of you are no doubt familiar. Despite his recently Hollywood endeavours, make no mistake - he'll forever remain an OG (he wrote "Boyz 'N Tha Hood", for God's sake). A founding member of pioneering rap collective N.W.A. (as well as Westside Connection with WC and Mack 10), this emcee, producer, actor and director helped define gangsterism in a hip-hop context. Throughout his prolific career, the South Central L.A. native has collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Public Enemy, E-40, Too Short, Scarface, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Warren G, Chino CXL, Lil Jon, The Game, Tech N9ne, Paul Wall, Spider Loc, Jadakiss and countless others, not to mention his N.W.A. brethren Dr. Dre, MC Ren, MC Yella, and Eazy E (may he rest in peace). Most recently, he finally got his name on a Goodyear blimp after donating to charity, and his new flick "Ride Along" with Kevin Hart broke records on MLK weekend. He's currently working on a new album titled "Everythang's Corrupt", as well as an N.W.A. biopic. Stay tuned.