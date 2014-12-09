Back to Artists

Eve

Real Name
Eve Jihan Jeffers
Alias Name
Eve of Destruction / E-V-E / Gangsta
Date of Birth
Nov. 10, 1978 - Age 45
Hometown
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Label
indie
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Eve requires little introduction. Despite an intermittent career, she remains one of the most respected female lyricists to ever do it, and continues to put work in much work to this day. Throughout her prolific sixteen-year run, the former Ruff Ryder and GRAMMY-award-winner has released four studio albums (having sold more than eight million of them internationally) and collaborated with the likes of Dr. Dre, Missy Elliot, DMX, Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Pusha T, Miss Kitty, Gabe Saporta, Juicy J and many more. Most recently, she released a new album titled Lip Lock and toured in support of it, and is currently working a new project which may or may not drop in 2014. Stay tuned for updates on her career. 

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images
Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all