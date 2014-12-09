Eve requires little introduction. Despite an intermittent career, she remains one of the most respected female lyricists to ever do it, and continues to put work in much work to this day. Throughout her prolific sixteen-year run, the former Ruff Ryder and GRAMMY-award-winner has released four studio albums (having sold more than eight million of them internationally) and collaborated with the likes of Dr. Dre, Missy Elliot, DMX, Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Pusha T, Miss Kitty, Gabe Saporta, Juicy J and many more. Most recently, she released a new album titled Lip Lock and toured in support of it, and is currently working a new project which may or may not drop in 2014. Stay tuned for updates on her career.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images