Nia Long says that she sees herself working with Eddie Murphy again on a rom-com in the future. The two recently starred alongside one another in the Netflix comedy, You People.

Speaking about the opportunity with Essence, Long reflected on realizing her long-time goal of working with Murphy.

“And there’s been so many times in my career where I was close to working with Eddie and it just didn’t quite happen. Okay. And so this time I actually got a chance to work them,” Long said. “I wanna do it again because I feel like there’s like a rom-com or something later on.”

You People hit Netflix back on January 27. In addition to Murphy and Long, the film stars Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more. It follows a young couple who deal with culture clashes, generational divides, and more.

As for Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian recently revealed that he’s open to reprising his iconic role as Donkey from Shrek. The comments come following the success of the spin-off film, Puss in Boots.

“I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told Etalk. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.’ I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

