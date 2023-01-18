Nia Long & Yung Miami You People Premiere
Check out photos of the premiere which also saw guests like Tyler The Creator, Omarion, Ty Dolla $ign, Anthony Anderson, and more.
Celebrities came out to play this week as they descended on the red-carpet premiere of You People. All eyes were on Nia Long, who also stars in the film along with Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, and Jonah Hill. Despite a rocky season involving her ex Ime Udoka, Long looked vibrant as she posed with her costars.
It wasn’t just the movie’s stars who made appearances. Others, like Yung Miami, also showed up in their designer fits for the occasion. At one point, Long and Miami crossed paths before fawning over the other.
A video was also shared of the ladies having a little private girl talk as well.
Kenya Barris’s You People will reportedly premiere on Netflix on January 27. For weeks, there has been a bit of pushback on the film. Jonah Hill and Lauren London star as an interracial couple looking to get married. However, he must face her parents, played by Long and Eddie Murphy, before exchanging “I Dos.”
Meanwhile, if you haven’t already checked out the trailer for You People, you can tune into that below.
Also, peruse through more photos of the red carpet premiere featuring the film’s stars and more.