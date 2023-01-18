Celebrities came out to play this week as they descended on the red-carpet premiere of You People. All eyes were on Nia Long, who also stars in the film along with Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, and Jonah Hill. Despite a rocky season involving her ex Ime Udoka, Long looked vibrant as she posed with her costars.

It wasn’t just the movie’s stars who made appearances. Others, like Yung Miami, also showed up in their designer fits for the occasion. At one point, Long and Miami crossed paths before fawning over the other.

Yung Miami and Nia Long at the premiere of “You People” held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

A video was also shared of the ladies having a little private girl talk as well.

Kenya Barris’s You People will reportedly premiere on Netflix on January 27. For weeks, there has been a bit of pushback on the film. Jonah Hill and Lauren London star as an interracial couple looking to get married. However, he must face her parents, played by Long and Eddie Murphy, before exchanging “I Dos.”

Meanwhile, if you haven’t already checked out the trailer for You People, you can tune into that below.

Also, peruse through more photos of the red carpet premiere featuring the film’s stars and more.

Lauren London at the premiere of “You People” held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Omarion, Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Drama attend the Netflix World Premiere of “YOU PEOPLE” on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Tyler, the Creator and guest attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Anthony Anderson attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “You People” after party on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)