Netflix’s latest comedy film is on its way, and it boasts a star-studded cast. You People features Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and more, with plans to debut very soon.

Directed by Kenya Barris of Black-ish fame, the upcoming release was co-written by the television producer along with Hill. La La Anthony, Andrew Schulz, Deon Cole, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny also appear in the Netflix original.

Jonah Hill arrives for the “Mid 90’s” premiere during the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Zoo Palast on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Brian Dowling/Getty Images)

Per IMDb, the movie centers around “a new couple and their families, who find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences.”

In the teaser, Hill is engaged to London and tasked with meeting and impressing her family. Sitting at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles, the Superbad star hilariously grows nervous as her parents, played by Long and Murphy, grill him about their relationship.

The film serves as Hill’s latest project following Stutz, a documentary starring and directed by the 38-year-old.

In it, he chronicles his past struggles with mental health alongside his therapist. Released on Netflix last month, the doc currently boasts a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The actor formerly revealed that his anxiety has hindered him in public media settings throughout his career.

Per IndieWire, Hill shared in a statement, “I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events.”

The Los Angeles native later revealed that he won’t be participating in the promo for both Stutz and You People.

Referring to the two projects, Hill then continued, “You won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself.”

“If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

You People will be available to stream via Netflix next January 27. Check out the teaser below and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming comedy in the comments afterward.

