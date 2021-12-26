jonah hill
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Reveals Slim Appearance Following Emotional Abuse AllegationsJonah Hill stepped out in Malibu with a new look over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Reportedly Had "Scary" Personal Life Question ReactionJonah Hill blew up on the radio in 2012, but not in a good way.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Facing Troubling Accusations From "Zoey 101" Actress Alexa NikolasNikolas alleges she was forcibly kissed by Jonah Hill when she was just 16 and he as 24.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSarah Brady Accuses Jonah Hill Of "Emotionally Abusive" Behavior & Shares Their TextsSarah Brady has accused Jonah Hill of being "emotionally abusive."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Movies: His Funniest RolesHe has plenty of blockbusters under his belt, and we're revisiting some of Jonah Hill's best work.By Victor Omega
- RelationshipsJonah Hill Expecting First Baby With Rumoured Fiancée Olivia MillarThe actor's partner was seen shopping in Santa Monica earlier this week, a budding baby bump evident on her midsection.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesJonah Hill Refuses To Acknowledge Kanye WestJonah Hill is taking the high road.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsKanye West's Apology Denounced By Jewish OrganizationsStopAntisemitism and the American Jewish Organization say that Kanye will have to do more than watch "21 Jump Street." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKanye West's Jonah Hill & "21 Jump Street" Post Gets Response From DirectorsPhil Lord and Christopher Miller had some comical responses on Twitter to the Chicago rapper's bizarre post.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West "Likes Jewish People Again" Thanks To Jonah Hill & "21 Jump Street"The embattled artist made an unexpected return to Instagram last night.By Hayley Hynes
- ReviewsLauren London & Jonah Hill's You People, Review"Does your Barack do coke to excuse his gay stuff?"By Molly Byrne
- MusicJonah Hill Lists Top 5 Rappers In Unused Scene From "You People"Jonah's character Ezra was not here for the Eminem slander.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureLauren London Jonah Hill's "You People" Kiss Was CGI, Says Andrew SchulzSchulz starred in the film as well, and he revealed what he saw during filming versus what ended up on the big screen.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLauren London Laughs About Awkward Way She Met Jonah HillShe also discussed supporting Jonah's decision not to promote the film as he works on his mental health.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNetflix Drops Teaser For "You People," Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Nia LongLauren London, La La Anthony, and Deon Cole will also be featured in the Netflix comedy film.By Jada Ojii
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Files To Legally Change His NameThe "Superbad" star filed a petition in Los Angeles earlier this week, seeking to make his stage name his only name.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Says He's Done Making Media Appearances Due To Anxiety AttacksJonah Hill says that he won't be promoting any more of his movies due to the anxiety attacks he gets from media appearances.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJonah Hill "Hated" Christopher Mintz-Plasse While Making "Superbad," According To Seth RogenJonah Hill allegedly hating working with Christopher Mintz-Plasse while the two were making "Superbad."By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Superbad" Cast Shut Down Judd Apatow's Sequel Push Because They Didn't Want It To Be "Crappy"Jonah Hill wants to see an "old-folks-home" sequel down the road, otherwise, he's not interested.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesJonah Hill Reveals The Only Way He'd Do "Superbad 2"Jonah Hill says he'd only do a "Superbad" sequel under one condition.By Cole Blake
- TechMark Rylance's "Don't Look Up" Character Compared To Elon Musk & Other Controversial BillionairesAdam McKay's new film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Jonah Hill – check it out on Netflix before the weekend ends.By Hayley Hynes