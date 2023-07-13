Moneyball and 21 Jump Street actor Jonah Hill is dealing with some personal life issues at the moment. Zoey 101 actress Alexa Nikolas recently accused Hill of forcibly kissing her when she was 16 and he was 24. Also, his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady has divulged text messages from Jonah that showcase “emotionally abusive” behavior during their relationship. While these are newer allegations, it reveals a troubling past that may have started much, much earlier.

Now, Fifi Box, an Australian radio host, is recalling a “scary” incident when she live-interviewed Jonah Hill with her co-host back in 2012. Jules Lund, the co-host, asked the actor a provocative question involving the last time he had been in Australia. In 2012, Jonah was doing press with Channing Tatum for the first Jump Street movie. But apparently, according to Lund, Jonah had hooked up with his friend the time before and never called her back, which led to a “scary” blowup by Hill.

Jonah Hill’s 2012 Radio Outburst

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City.

Jonah obviously thought it was a “bullsh*t” question. He went off the rails, saying, “That’s not true. That’s not [the] last time I was out here, first of all… You’re talking to two people who have no shame in hiding anything from their past, right? But we don’t know enough about you to dig up all the sh*t from your past to make fun of you about on live radio. If I knew anything about you and I cared enough, I’d dig up embarrassing sh*t from your past to rip on you about it — but I don’t care, and I don’t know, so I don’t have the luxury.”

Fifi Box relived the memory after the allegations from Alexa Nikolas, saying she felt she should share the terrifying encounter. She talked about the event on her current radio show, Fifi, Fev & Nick. Jonah Hill is piling up the accusations left and right, making for an interesting summer for the actor. How will he respond to all of the emotional and verbal abuse reports? Hill has yet to offer a statement for this latest trip down memory lane.

