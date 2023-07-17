Jake Lyda

Jake is a freelance content creator and editor with over half a decade of SEO writing experience. He loves spending time outside, playing sports, reading, writing poetry, and quality TV and movies. His favorite rapper of all time? Kendrick Lamar. Favorite movie? "There Will Be Blood." Favorite TV show? "Succession." Jake can see how this could look a little toxic, but he swears he's dealt with most of his childhood trauma.