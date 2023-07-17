Jake Lyda
Jake is a freelance content creator and editor with over half a decade of SEO writing experience. He loves spending time outside, playing sports, reading, writing poetry, and quality TV and movies. His favorite rapper of all time? Kendrick Lamar. Favorite movie? "There Will Be Blood." Favorite TV show? "Succession." Jake can see how this could look a little toxic, but he swears he's dealt with most of his childhood trauma.
- Pop CultureWaka Flocka, Wale, Roscoe Dash's "No Hands" Goes DiamondWaka Flocka's 2010 rap hit has achieved rarefied air with a diamond certification.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureLudacris Opens Chicken & Beer Restaurant At LAXLudacris is a newly minted restaurateur, serving chicken to hungry air travelers.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureQuavo Seemingly Addresses Offset's Claim That They Are Not Related, In New SnippetQuavo adds to the brewing "family" drama between him and Offset.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureLil Yachty Leaks 6 New Songs On His SoundCloudLil Yachty went a little old school with his new music leak.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureDrake Doesn't Want To Get Married, Thinks It's "Ancient"Drake is going to be a bachelor forever. And that's intentional.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureBarack Obama Shares His Star-Studded Playlist For 2023Barack Obama continues to listen to an eclectic mix of music.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureNas Reveals Interesting Tupac Story On New "Magic 2" AlbumNas takes listeners on a trip down memory lane with a Tupac story.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Recalls Being Scared To Work With EminemLil Wayne calls Eminem a "monster."By Jake Lyda
- SocietyKylie Jenner Says She Doesn't Heavily Edit Her Photos AnymoreKylie Jenner keeps things au naturale on her social media now.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Praises Jay-Z As He Spits His All-Time Hova BarsMeek Mill is a BIG Jay-Z fan, and has the bars to prove it.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureAriana Grande Already Seeing Someone After Dalton Gomez SplitAriana Grande has already moved on from her last relationship.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureASAP Rocky Speaks On Potential Rihanna CollaborationASAP Rocky + Rihanna music? The future might give fans what they want.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Reacts To Dave & Central Cee's "Sprinter"Kim Kardashian is hyped for the song shoutout.By Jake Lyda
- Pop Culture50 Cent Reveals First Impression Of Nas: "He Was Ahead Of Us"50 Cent was surprised how smart Nas was when they met in 1999.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureASAP Rocky Gets Diapers For Rihanna In New Beats Ad: WatchASAP Rocky gets his cardio in grabbing diapers in the video ad.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CulturePost Malone Meets VIP Fan Who Suffered From Brain HemorrhagePost Malone is a class act, especially with this VIP fan experience.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureUsher Left Stunned By Super FanUsher just had to stand there and take this screaming fan's "love."By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureLogic Welcomes Second Child With Wife Brittney NoellCongratulations are in order.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureLizzo Sings "Creep" By Radiohead In After-Concert KaraokeLizzo channeled her inner Radiohead for some stellar karaoke.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureSolange's Son Says Blue Ivy Put Him Onto Dababy & Sexyy Red SongBlue Ivy and Solange's son Julez are big Dababy fans.By Jake Lyda
- MusicSnoop Dogg Backs WGA Hollywood Strike, Questions StreamingSnoop Dogg isn't sure about how streamers pay musicians.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureTyga, Lil Wayne, & Mario Together On Music Video SetTyga, Mario, and Lil Wayne have a video on the way.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureRick Ross Cops 10-Pound Crab For Himself: WatchRick Ross wants all the seafood, especially if its BIG.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureDrake's Sexyy Red Proclamation Leads To Wild Reactions From The InternetDrake and Sexyy Red have the internet in a bind.By Jake Lyda
- MusicTupac Shakur Murder Investigation Leads To Vegas House SearchTupac's murder investigation has brought itself to a Vegas house's doorstep.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureDrake Has Concert Fans Barking Like Dogs While On TourDrake is getting the dogs in the crowd involved on tour.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureChris Brown Tickets Selling For Astronomical Rates In JamaicaChris Brown is asking for a LOT of money for his concert tix.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureIce Cube Talks About The State Of Black People, Cancel CultureIce Cube is frustrated about how things haven't changed at all.By Jake Lyda
- MusicWiz Khalifa Took Shrooms Prior To Pirates' First PitchWiz Khalifa was tripping while he was pitching.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CulturePost Malone To Perform A Free Show In New YorkPost Malone is going to give NY fans a free sneak peek of his album... today!By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Throws A Party To Celebrate Health RecoveryJamie Foxx is healthy and ready to party.By Jake Lyda
- SportsRick Ross Welcomes Lionel Messi To Miami On InstagramRick Ross is being an immaculate Miami neighbor to Lionel Messi.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureJ Balvin & Ed Sheeran Collaboration Album Coming In 2024J Balvin and Ed Sheeran are joining forces next year.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Denies Getting Viral Emoji TattooKid Cudi does not have new ink, and thank goodness.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Links Up With DJ Khaled In The StudioLil Uzi Vert never stops to rest, they're always in the studio.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureEbro Speaks On Drake Never Talking About Social IssuesEbro isn't enjoying how Drake's conducting himself recently.By Jake Lyda