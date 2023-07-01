Lil Yachty Leaks 6 New Songs On His SoundCloud

Lil Yachty has been a little bit quiet on the music front in 2023, other than dropping an album, Let’s Start Here, back in January. Now, all of a sudden, he’s dropped six new tracks on his alternative SoundCloud account. The songs seem to be a mix of 2022 and 2023 collaborations and production mashups, with a few Yachty-only singles. The tracklist includes songs titled “Friday,” “I Don’t Trust My B*tch,” “On My Mother Freestyle,” “The Emancipation,” “Team Hero,” and “Venice.”

This new music drop comes about a week after DJ Zack Bia played a snippet of new Lil Yachty music on Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour. In fact, Drake walked out with the “One Night” hip-hop singer during his Brooklyn show. Yachty also released “Strike (Holster)” at the beginning of the year. The combo of the DJ leak and Lil Boat’s archaic SoundCloud release appears to be a ramp-up for the 2016 XXL Freshman 10th Spot Winner.

New Lil Yachty Music Is Cropping Up Everywhere

The rapper appears to be getting geared up for something big, giving fans a little taste of what he’s been working on. The 25-year-old began his hip-hop career back in 2016 with his Lil Boat mixtape. Born Miles McCollum, he has five studio albums under his belt, spanning from 2017 to 2023. While his fan base is large and vocal, he only has one song that was nominated for multiple awards. The 2017 song “Broccoli” with DRAM has six nominations, including a Grammy nom for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Let’s Start Here, his latest studio album, debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200. This marked Lil Yachty’s third top-ten album debut. The studio project was Yachty’s first since 2020. The pandemic put a pause on his music output, but now it seems to be back to business as usual. No word yet on if this SoundCloud leak is just a one-off or a sign of more music to come.

