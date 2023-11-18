soundcloud
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Most Passionate "Superfans" Responsible For SoundCloud Revenue, Economist ExplainsThe small number of Lil Uzi Vert's most dedicated fans have had a huge impact on the majority of the rapper's SoundCloud earnings.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesSpaceGhostPurrp Releases Three Tracks For "BLACK STORM" EPThe fact that this is from an archive account means these tracks are not finished in the slightest. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCash Cobain Lists Off Every Woman He Wants To Get With On "Dunk Contest"The hazy hitmaker is back for more. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBryson Tiller Builds On "SLUM TILLER" Series With "VOL. 3"This also ties into "Tiller Tuesdays." By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesXaviersobased Releases Soundcloud-Exclusive Project "Keep It Goin Xav"Xavier is someone to pay attention to in 2024. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSoundCloud Could Be Sold For More Than $1 BillionThe sale isn't likely to get underway for at least a few more months.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsBryson Tiller Flows Effortlessly On New Soundcloud Single "Lost Intro"Bryson certainly "found a pocket" on this one. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBlueface Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperDiscover Blueface's net worth as we explore his music career, concert performances, brand collaborations, and impact.By Jake Skudder
- MixtapesDC The Don Releases Coveted Throwaways On New Mixtape "SACRED HEART 2 (+)"DC did this for his die-hards. By Zachary Horvath
- Mixtapes03 Greedo Is Shouting "FU** EVERYBODY" On His Soundcloud Exclusive EP03 brings some wavy bangers to the table. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPartyNextDoor Calls Himself The "SoundCloud King" But The Internet DisagreesFans online argued that the likes of XXXTentacion or Lil Uzi Vert deserve the title more.By Ben Mock
- SongsStunna 4 Vegas Brings Aggressive Track "Punch Me In Again"Stunna adds to the "Punch Me In" series. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKayCyy And Lancey Foux's "SLOWWW DIVINNGG" Has Plenty Of Untapped PotentialUnfortunately, this needs to be drawn out more. By Zachary Horvath