Lil Uzi Vert's Most Passionate "Superfans" Responsible For SoundCloud Revenue, Economist Explains

A huge chunk of Lil Uzi Vert's most devoted fans bring in a shockingly high percentage of the artist's total SoundCloud revenue, according to Spotify’s former Chief Economist Will Page. Page broke down the financial numbers behind Uzi's success and the backing of their fanbase during an interview with Trapital. He began by explaining that he tracked data from the time surrounding the release of Uzi's EP, Red & White, in 2022.

“I was interested in understanding in how his fan distribution changed during that couple of months during that release schedule. When you hear reports about, ‘Find your superfans on Spotify,’ you know how much those superfans are worth? They’re worth exactly the same as everyone else because the pro-rata model equalizes out the streams," Page said. “And in the case of Lil Uzi Vert – in the first month under analysis, we saw that five percent of his fans were superfans and generated 50 percent of his revenue. Add in the marketing campaign, the release schedule, the big push to these superfans, what did he achieve in month two? Seven percent of those superfans generating 70 percent of his revenue.”

Lil Uzi performs for the Pink Tape Tour at Barclays Center on November 20, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

From there, Page remarked: “Now that’s really important, and I mean this. I’m not exaggerating. It’s perhaps the first real mathematical description of fandom we’ve ever had.” Check out Page's full breakdown of the numbers behind Uzi's fanbase below.

Lil Uzi Vert's Fandom Detailed

Lil Uzi Vert generated 70% of revenue from 7% of fans on SoundCloud. pic.twitter.com/Nhsh5K3upW — Dan Runcie (@RuncieDan) February 8, 2024

The report on Uzi's fanbase comes after they mysteriously deleted their social media accounts on Friday. Without explanation, Uzi took down both their Twitter and Instagram pages. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Uzi Vert on HotNewHipHop.

