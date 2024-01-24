Lil Uzi Vert Balances A Wedding Cake In New Campaign For Marc Jacobs: Watch

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most eclectic artists out there. Overall, they have had an interesting career. In 2023, they came out with Pink Tape which was meant to be their most ambitious project yet. Although the reviews on this tape were fairly mixed, it is still a project that the fans ended up enjoying. While out on tour, Uzi got to perform some of their biggest hits. Moreover, they continued to tease a new project and even their retirement. So far, neither of those things have actually come to fruition.

That said, Uzi has a whole bunch of interests outside of just music. Of course, they have also shown an extensive taste for anime-painted cars. Additionally, Uzi has gotten into the fashion world on numerous occasions. Well, it seems like Marc Jacobs took notice and decided to make Uzi the face of their brand-new ad campaign. In the video below, you can find the 21-second ad in which Uzi is holding a massive wedding cake in an elevator. Uzi seems pretty anxious about dropping it, and the whole scenario comes across humorously.

Lil Uzi Vert x Marc Jacobs

Uzi is no stranger to ad campaigns, so it should come as no surprise that they looked pretty comfortable during the whole thing. That said, fans were wishing that this was some new music instead. After all, Uzi has consistently promised new albums, only to go back on their words. This happened with Barter 16 and it has since happened with Luv Is Rage 3. At this stage, there is no telling when they may drop again.

