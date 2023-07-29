Lil Uzi Vert Could Be Retiring

During a recent performance, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that they may not be putting out music for much longer. “I might retire this year,” they told the crowd. Though fans would certainly disappointed not to hear more from the hitmaker, this isn’t the first time they’ve hinted at retirement. They “retired” in 2019, before making a return in 2020 with Eternal Atake. Later that year, they took to Twitter to tell followers they’re releasing two more albums before they’re “out.” Uzi made that claim the same day they released Pluto × Baby Pluto alongside Future. Since then, Uzi dropped their Red & White EP in 2022 as well as their new album, Pink Tape.

Following months of teasing, Uzi finally released Pink Tape at the end of last month. The LP includes various high-profile features from Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver, and more. The album’s been quite the success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly becoming the first rap album of the year to reach the top of the charts.

Lil Uzi Vert Might Be “Out” Soon

Since debuting Pink Tape, Uzi’s already teased some new music. Earlier this month, they claimed they’ve got a new mixtape coming soon. “Sitting here thinking bout how I went #1 on an experimental tape,” they wrote on their Instagram Story. “My apologies, Barter 16 mixtape on the way.” Shortly after the LP’s release, Uzi also said during a livestream that their next offering wouldn’t be a deluxe edition of Pink Tape. They instead claimed they’d be releasing a “whole other album,” getting fans excited for what the artist could have in the works.

Though it’s unclear whether or not Uzi was serious about retiring, their 2020 Tweet suggests that they could be making their exit from the industry in the near future. Luckily, they’ve hinted at new music recently, so fans will likely get at least one new project from them before they retire for good.

