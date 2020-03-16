No one is bubbling in the music industry at the moment quite like Don Toliver. Straight out of Houston, Texas, Toliver signed to Atlantic Records back in 2018 after releasing two tracks entitled "Diva" and "I Gotta." His knack for catchy hooks immediately caught the ears of music fans, including none other than Travis Scott. La Flame was so impressed by his hometown compatriot that he decided to have him feature on "Can't Say" off of Scott's Astroworld album.

The day before Astroworld dropped, Toliver's debut mixtape, Donny Womack, was released. The timing was perfect as it allowed fans who heard him on Scott's album, to enjoy a full project full of catchy hits that were littered with earworms. Days after the release of this tape, Toliver was signed to Scott's Cactus Jack Records and fans have been clamoring for more music ever since. On March 13th, 2020, that's exactly what he did when he dropped off his first album, Heaven Or Hell.

Toliver is an artist to watch in the future and some fans believe he is carrying the melodic torch left by Houston's own Travis Scott.