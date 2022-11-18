Don Toliver is an artist that burst onto the scene in 2018 thanks to a feature on Travis Scott’s Astroworld. Just a day before their collaborative track “Can’t Say” was released, Toliver dropped his Donny Womack mixtape. It was here that fans immediately became acquainted with the artist’s sound.

With each new release, Toliver has done an exceptional job at showcasing his melodic stylings. He is a true Travis Scott disciple, which makes a lot of sense when you consider how he is signed to Cactus Jack. Regardless, Don Toliver has carved out his own lane, and he continues to impress.

In this image released on November 9, Don Toliver is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Don Toliver Drops “Do It Right”

Fans have been waiting on some new music from the artist. Consequently, Toliver has been hearing your pleas, and on Friday, he returned with “Do It Right.” Upon listening to this song, you will hear that this is a change in style, although it’s definitely an interesting one.

Overall, the track is characterized by heavy drum kicks and unique vocal samples that stack on top of Toliver’s voice. The subject matter of the song is what you come to expect from the artist, although the sound is an obvious shift. It might be a bit disorienting at first, but you will definitely come around.

You can check out this brand-new track, below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I ain’t know why I fuck with you (Oh, oh)

Gonna end up falling in love with you (Oh, yeah)

It’s the type of shit you expose me to (Oh, oh)

Then I pulled up side by side in my Mercеdes coupe (Oh, yeah)

