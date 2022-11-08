Don Toliver will be performing new music during Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4, according to a preview provided to Billboard. The show is scheduled to air on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

The new song from Toliver is expected to interpolate S.O.S. Band’s 1980 debut single “Take Your Time (Do It Right).” He will also perform “Way Bigger” from his 2021 sophomore album Life Of A Don.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Music artist Don Toliver performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

While a new song from Toliver will mark his first solo release of 2022, he’s appeared as a featured guest on a number of tracks. He collaborated with Justin Bieber on “Honest,” Nav on “One Time,” Kid Cudi on “Somewhere to Fly,” and Trippie Redd on “Ain’t Safe.”

Other musical performances for the event include Anitta, Burna Boy, Maxell, and more. Johnny Depp, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, and other celebrities will also make appearances.

As for new music of her own, Rihanna told reporters ahead of the premiere that her upcoming Super Bowl set is unrelated to her release schedule.

“Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing,” she told the Associated Press. “Do you hear that, fans? Because I knew, the second I announced this, they’re gonna think my album is coming. I need to get work. But I do have new music coming out. But we’ll see. Unrelated, but a special project.”

In addition to the usual mix of lingerie, sleepwear, and loungewear, Savage x Fenty is also beginning to release sportswear pieces.

Check out a trailer for the upcoming Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 below.

[Via]