- MusicNicki Minaj Nabs Another Record-Breaking Achievement With "Big Foot"While both this song and it's feud's predecessor "HISS" are raking in commercial success, the debate of who's "winning" rages on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLyrical Lemonade Unveils "All Is Yellow" Tracklist With Features From JID, Jack Harlow, Dave, Kid Cudi, And MoreThis is going to be a fun listen. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Goes No. 1 With "Pink Friday 2"The "Let Me Calm Down" MC sold 222K first week, which means that "Pink Friday 2" had a stellar debut as expected.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Projected To Go Number One With "Pink Friday 2," Fans ReactNicki Minaj continues her chart dominance.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Is His 13th No.1 Album On Billboard 200Drake's success continues with "For All The Dogs."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Hits No. 1 In AustraliaDrake's new album is a success Down Under.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearNatalia Bryant Reps Versace In Her First Runway AppearanceWhile pursuing a bachelor's degree at the University of Southern California, the 20-year-old is also becoming a professional model.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJeezy Recalls How Jay-Z Hopped On "My President" & Their Wild Live DebutJeezy didn't even know what Hov was going to do on the track, and their first performance of it made it all the more special.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake Reposts Fan Grabbing His Neck, Naomi Sharon Announces OVO Sound Debut"Dialed In," he captioned the post.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicEminem Auctions Off One Of A Kind Item To FansA rare signed copy of Eminem's debut album is up for auction.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott's "Utopia" First-Week Sales Projections Updated To Over 485K"Utopia" is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBig Daddy Kane's Debut "Long Live The Kane" Turns 35A lyrical champion of wordplay and the not-so-humble brags.By Demi Phillips
- MusicCoi Leray Only Sells 10k Copies In Her Album's First WeekCoi Leray's new album had underwhelming sales.By Lavender Alexandria