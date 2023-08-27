Drake Reposts Fan Grabbing His Neck, Naomi Sharon Announces OVO Sound Debut

Earlier this week, a clip of Drake making his way through the crowd at one of his shows circulated, as one fan opted for far more than a high-five. The attendee grabbed the performer’s neck, prompting him to look pretty shocked, though he laughed it off soon after. The artist recently shared a screen grab from the exact moment of the neck grab, simply captioning it “Dialed In.”

The incident took place during one of his stops on his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage. The artists have been performing around the U.S. and Canada since the beginning of July, and are scheduled to continue into October. Drake’s also continued to tease his new album For All The Dogs for some time now. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the drop, however, an official release date has unfortunately not yet been announced.

Drake Says He’s “Dialed In”

Fans thought For All The Dogs would be dropping on August 25, as Amazon Music had previously announced that release date. For obvious reasons, they were disappointed when the day came and went with no new Drake. “It’s not going to be that much longer,” he told a crowd the next day. “Trust me, you know I got shows every night. But I promise you, For All The Dogs is on the way. If you’ve ever loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you, this album will be for you.”

With that being said, Drake’s newest OVO Sound signee just recently announced her debut album on the label. Naomi Sharon shared a new music video for “Definition of Love” a couple of days ago, and it looks like there’s more to come. The new LP is called Obsidian, and is expected to arrive later this year. The performer gave some insight to the title in a press release. “Obsidian is a protective stone that shields against negative energy,” she explained. “Given its sharpness, the stone is considered to pierce into darkness to reveal the truth itself. I called this album Obsidian as it’s about rebirth, confrontation and healing.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and Naomi Sharon.

