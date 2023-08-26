Drake Explains “For All The Dogs” Album Not Dropping, Brings Hello Kitty Headband To The Studio

When unofficial reports began circulating about Drake’s For All The Dogs album dropping this past New Music Friday (August 25), hip-hop heads were buzzing with excitement. The Canadian’s past two projects, Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss didn’t satisfy all of his listeners, but seeing as he’s promised a return to the “Old Drake” on this next LP (as well as a collaboration with Nicki Minaj), we can’t wait to hear what he has in store. Unfortunately, the project didn’t hit DSPs yesterday. During his latest tour stop, Drizzy gave fans an update explaining why, though he still didn’t give an exact arrival estimate for his LP.

“I know everybody’s upset because I didn’t drop my album last night,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t say it was dropping last night,” the Certified Lover Boy reminded fans. “So don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon,” he added. As you may recall, earlier in August, Drake announced that For All The Dogs would be arriving in a few weeks, but any specific dates circulating online in the time since then have only been rumours.

Drake Gives an Update on For All The Dogs

“It’s not going to be that much longer,” the father of one promised. “Trust me, you now I got shows every night. But I promise you, ‘For All The Dogs’ is on the way. If you never loved anything I’ve ever done in the past, I promise you, this album will be for you,” Champagne Papi continued to speak. “It’ll be worth the wait.” As DailyMail reports, he was photographed arriving at the studio in a pink hoodie on Friday morning, notably carrying a Hello Kitty headband in his hand.

Drake may be playing coy about when his next studio album will actually drop, but he has at least confirmed the project’s cover art. The 36-year-old recruited his son, Adonis, to draw a picture to grace the front of For All The Dogs, and while it’s impressive for his age, it has some people concerned about what “demons” the young boy might be seeing. Read the internet’s discourse on the topic at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

