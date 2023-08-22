Drake “For All The Dogs” Cover: Twitter Reacts To Adonis’ Artwork

It looks like Drake’s new album will finally be arriving in the near future. After nearly two months of teasers, each week feels as though we’re getting closer to its release. The rapper’s hinted at dropping the project since launching the It’s All A Blur tour earlier this summer. However, week after week, it’s felt as though fans have expected the project to arrive. Despite the updates over the past few weeks, there have been a number of delays but last week, Drake revealed that he listened to the project for the first time from start to finish.

Fortunately, the album seems like it might be dropping in the imminent future. As fans speculate that it’s due out by the end of this week, Drake shared the official cover art for the project, courtesy of his son Adonis. It’s a simple yet effective drawing that shows a doodle of a dog with ruby-red eyes. Perhaps, it’s not what fans expected for the project’s cover art. However, this is Drake, the same guy who used a grid of pregnant emojis of different skin tones for the Certified Lover Boy artwork.

Adonis’ Talents Shine

FOR ALL THE DOGS @Drake

Cover By Adonis pic.twitter.com/mvvNg9i4RM — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) August 22, 2023

It’s clear that Adonis gets his artistic skills from his mother but perhaps, we might hear him deliver bars on For All The Dogs. Still, it received a mixed response online. Some fans praised Drake for involving his child in his next album while others, largely haters, criticized a 5-year-old’s drawing ability. “drake drew that and didn’t want to admit it,” one fan wrote. Nonetheless, the cover art itself drew plenty of attention online and elevated the excitement among fans who’ve waited all summer for the album.

We’ve yet to receive much information on the project with the exception of a few updates over the past two months. Drake confirmed that Nicki Minaj would appear on the project. Considering his friendship with Lil Yachty, it would seem safe to assume that the two of them have worked on music for the project as well. However, Zane Lowe recently stated there was a “feature of dreams” on the tracklist, which some have interpreted as a contribution from Frank Ocean.

Twitter Reacts To “For All The Dogs” Cover Art

Overall, fans had plenty ot say about Adonis’ drawing for the For All The Dogs album artwork. Check out a few reactions below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

