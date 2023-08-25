Drake Fans In Shambles After Waking Up Without “For All The Dogs”

Drake fans have been at the edge of their seats awaiting his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. Marking his fourth album in two years, the Canadian rapper initially announced the project as a companion piece to his book, Titles Ruin Everything. In the months that followed, he hinted that it would arrive before the summer ends. In late July, he even suggested that the album would arrive on August 11th. However, the Boy never followed up with a confirmation and fans have speculated each week that the album would eventually drop on Friday.

It felt like a promising week for Drake to release his next album. He not only released the cover art for the project, courtesy of Adonis, but fans also began putting the pieces together. International Dog Day lands on Aug 26th, making the 25th a prime day for the Toronto MC to unveil his next album. However, it was a tweet from Amazon Music’s Twitter account that fanned the flames of anticipation. “Drizzy’s son has a future as a cover artist. New @drake august 25th!!” A since-deleted tweet from their account read. Billboard similarly claimed that Drake’s album would be dropping on the 25th, although they’ve since corrected their claims.

Drake Doesn’t Drop & Fans Are P*ssed

Needless to say, there’s a group of individuals that aren’t necessarily pleased that Drake didn’t actually release the album. The rapper never confirmed that the album would drop. Still, all signs pointed to an August 25th release date. However, at a recent concert, Drake also suggested that the album would arrive before his birthday in October, which seemed to mean that we might not receive the album for a few more weeks.

At this point, there’s still limited information on the album available but Drizzy’s shared a few clues in recent weeks. There has been speculation that J. Cole would appear on the tracklist after the Fayetteville native joined Drake to perform in Montreal, Quebec last month. Drake also confirmed that Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny would appear on the project.

Fans React

Shortly after midnight, Lil Yachty took to Twitter to acknowledge that there was never a confirmation that FATD would drop. “y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight,” he wrote. “wait swear y’all on my head like dat,” he added after facing backlash from Drake fans. Check out a few of the reations below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) August 25, 2023

Lil Yachty speaking on Drake’s For All The Dogs album not dropping tonight. pic.twitter.com/nn0boZypfn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 25, 2023

It ain’t even that, usually when artists drop a cover art for their album, they drop it within that week



Drake has done that for at least his last 3 projects, we all assumed that stayed the same especially since he’s done multiple surprise drops before https://t.co/ZPAIleoCt2 — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) August 25, 2023

Drizzy didn’t drop For All The Dogs last night 😞 pic.twitter.com/5dnI77C4gD — Katsu (@actuallykatsu) August 25, 2023

Opened spotify and didn’t see the new Drake album pic.twitter.com/724dkaHXOd — Aamir (@Aamirfar00q) August 25, 2023

how it feels going to Drake spotify page and not seeing For All The Dogs pic.twitter.com/yXjBd4hKMW — Steez⁴⁷ (@Steez_HH) August 25, 2023