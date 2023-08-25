Lil Yachty Clowns Drake Fans For Thinking “For All The Dogs” Would Drop

Lil Yachty and Drake are the best of friends these days. Consequently, the artist has the inside scoop on whatever Drizzy is up to. Whether that means going on tour or dropping a new album, you can be sure that Yachty is aware. Of course, many fans expected Drake to drop his new album For All The Dogs on Friday morning. However, the album did not actually come out. Instead, fans were left wondering: “what happened.”

If you remember, just a couple of days ago, Yachty tweeted and deleted that he hadn’t heard any factual information surrounding the album. Although this was concerning, he deleted his tweets, which made people think he was wrong. However, he was vindicated at midnight when fans looked up Drake on streaming services and were met with older albums. Sure, it was a disappointment for the supporters. But for Boat, this was an opportunity to gloat and call Drake fans “dumb.”

Lil Yachty Speaks

y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) August 25, 2023

Lil Yachty speaking on Drake’s For All The Dogs album not dropping tonight. pic.twitter.com/nn0boZypfn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 25, 2023

“Y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight,” Yachty wrote on Twitter. Moreover, in a separate video, he noted that everyone looks silly right now. Furthermore, he urged people to go listen to his new song called “Tesla” which dropped last night. Yachty admits it was shameless of him to do this, although he is taking it in full stride. Overall, there was a clear miscommunication here. Now, it remains to be seen when For All The Dogs will drop. Perhaps it could be weeks, or maybe even months.

If you are a Drake fan, then this morning has been incredibly disappointing. That said, he has released a whole lot of music over the last couple of years, so at least you can fall back on that. Let us know what your expectations are in relation to For All The Dogs, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

