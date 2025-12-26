TDE's Christmas Charity Event Tallies $2 Million In Donations

TDE's 12th annual Christmas event was another big success for the label with big-time surprises, but most of all, happy faces.

"Twelve years in, this concert and toy drive is still one of the most meaningful things we do. It’s our way of showing love where it matters, making sure kids feel seen, celebrated, and excited during a time of year that should feel special. From shoes and clothes to toys and live performances, it’s about creating moments they’ll remember. It started in our community, but the doors are open to everyone. What matters most is the joy we share and the memories we help create."

"TDE Christmas started as something deeply personal — kids from Nickerson Gardens giving back to the same community that raised us. We were just trying to show up for our neighborhood. Now, twelve years in, it’s grown into a movement powered by our artists, our partners and our community. With Top Dawg Love the Kids, we’re able to turn success into service and make an impact at a scale that still feels personal. Watching families return year after year reminds us that this isn’t just an event — it’s a legacy."

TDE has just completed their 12th edition of their annual Christmas fundraiser, and it couldn't have gone any better. That's because the West Coast hip-hop label can proudly say that they are going to make a lot of people in need happy. Per a press release obtained by Blavity, they were able to raise $2 million worth in toys, clothing, and vital community resources.

