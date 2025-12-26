TDE's Christmas Charity Event Tallies $2 Million In Donations

TDE has just completed their 12th edition of their annual Christmas fundraiser, and it couldn't have gone any better. That's because the West Coast hip-hop label can proudly say that they are going to make a lot of people in need happy. Per a press release obtained by Blavity, they were able to raise $2 million worth in toys, clothing, and vital community resources.
Brandon "Big B" Tiffith, the president of Top Dawg Love the Kids and TDE’s chief marketing officer, spoke about how rewarding it's been to do this for the last decade plus.
"TDE Christmas started as something deeply personal — kids from Nickerson Gardens giving back to the same community that raised us. We were just trying to show up for our neighborhood. Now, twelve years in, it’s grown into a movement powered by our artists, our partners and our community. With Top Dawg Love the Kids, we’re able to turn success into service and make an impact at a scale that still feels personal. Watching families return year after year reminds us that this isn’t just an event — it’s a legacy."
While it didn't break an attendance record for its concert, that portion of the weekend still attracted 8,000 people. Last year, it brought in 12,000.
Who Performed At TDE Christmas?
On top of the generous amount of donations, the two-day event held in Watts, California presented other fun and valuable experiences. For example, a job fair was on site for previously incarcerated individuals.
TDE President, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, shared a similar sentiment about the December 18-19 weekend.
"Twelve years in, this concert and toy drive is still one of the most meaningful things we do. It’s our way of showing love where it matters, making sure kids feel seen, celebrated, and excited during a time of year that should feel special. From shoes and clothes to toys and live performances, it’s about creating moments they’ll remember. It started in our community, but the doors are open to everyone. What matters most is the joy we share and the memories we help create."
Speaking of those performances, though, plenty of TDE's homegrown talent was joined by other hip-hop/R&B stars. SZA, Doechii, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ab-Soul, Ray Vaughn, and others were on the slate. But there were also surprise appearances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Monica, and Mario.
One of the highlights of the concert portion was K. Dot and the SOS star getting onstage together for "30 For 30."
Excitingly, Kendrick seemingly revealed that he's got new music coming soon after chatting with rising TDE artist Chef Boy. After complimenting him, Lamar said, "We got one coming, it's nothing. Say less."