Kendrick Lamar And SZA Make Surprise Appearance At TDE Christmas, Perform "30 For 30"

Kendrick Lamar and SZA gave fans an unforgettable surprise after making an unannounced appearance at Top Dawg Entertainment’s 12th annual Christmas event today. The two TDE stars took the stage together to perform “30 for 30."

The moment felt especially significant given how rare it is to see Kendrick and SZA perform live together in intimate settings. Rather than a large-scale festival or televised event, the performance unfolded during TDE’s annual holiday celebration. Moreover, it's a space traditionally reserved for community, gratitude, and family. That context made the set feel personal, as if the artists were performing for the people who helped build the label from the ground up.

“30 for 30” is a undoubtedly one of their hit songs, and showcases the two's star-power energy that they've developed over the years. Fans in attendance quickly capturing and sharing footage across social media platforms. Clips of the surprise appearance spread fast online.

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Perform "30 for 30"

TDE’s Christmas event has become an annual tradition. The event blends music with giveaways, community outreach, and surprise appearances from the label’s roster. Over the years, it has evolved into a celebration that reflects Top Dawg’s commitment to giving back while maintaining strong ties to its Los Angeles roots.

Last year’s TDE Christmas event also brought out an impressive lineup of performers, further cementing the celebration as a staple within the label’s community. Artists including ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ab-Soul and more took the stage, delivering performances that reflected the depth and diversity of TDE’s roster. The appearances highlighted the label’s ability to bridge generations and styles, while reinforcing the close-knit nature of its artist family.