ScHoolboy Q is at the forefront of Californian gangster rap revivalism, and is one of the more beloved artists to emerge from that scene in quite some time, despite perpetual album delays. As most of you know, he’s a quarter of TDE supergroup Black Hippy, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock, and his independent projects "Setbacks" and "Habits & Contradictions" are considered underground classics.

Throughout his six-year career, the South Central native has collaborated with Danny Brown, Jhene Aiko, A$AP Rocky, Mac Miller, The Game, Stalley, Troy Ave, Vince Staples, Casey Veggies, Xzibit, Rick Ross, Method Man, Redman, Raekwon, Action Bronson, Childish Gambino and more.

Most recently, he bonded with Diddy, appeared on a remix of Future’s 2013 single "Shit", and answered fan questions via a Reddit AMA for the first time. His debut major-label album OXYMORON is officially dropping on February 25th (for real), so stay tuned for that. YAWK!