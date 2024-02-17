Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
- MusicDJ Vlad Claims Boosie Badazz's Dog Bit Him Before Interview, Reveals Photo EvidenceDJ Vlad even shared a pic of the dog.
- MusicDiddy's Former Bodyguard Accuses Him Of Grooming UsherHe's now speaking out.
- MusicRihanna Shuts Down New Album Questions On Instagram LiveFor now, Rihanna is over it.
- GossipFivio Foreign Defends Meek Mill Amid Diddy RumorsHe's standing up for his friend.
- MixtapesScHoolboy Q Shares Highly Anticipated Project "Blue Lips"The wait is finally over.
- MixtapesMeek Mill Drops New EP "Heathenism"Meek Mill gets introspective on the project.
- GossipAdam22 Says Drake's Explicit Leak Was Blackmail, Down To Shoot With NLE Choppa"It might have been a hostage situation where someone was trying to get money from him."
- Pop CultureKatt Williams Sparks Controversy With Candid Remarks On The Joe Rogan ExperienceWilliams got into various subjects.
- TVLil Meech Breaks Silence On Big Meech's Potential Early Prison ReleaseAccording to him, Big Meech may be released in the next 9 to 10 months.
- GossipKim Kardashian Reportedly Upset Ye Brought Issues With Their Kids OnlineShe believes his outbursts are harmful to the kids.
- MusicSexyy Red Shares Heartwarming Moment Of Newborn's First Jet ExperienceShe and the baby are living the good life.
- SongsFree Nationals Share Anticipated Collaboration With Anderson .Paak and A$AP Rocky In New Single "GANG$TA"The new track marks their first release of the year.
- SongsLil Durk Reflects On Life's Struggles And Drops Soulful Single "Old Days"The new song is his first drop of the year.
- SongsStrick Collabs With Young Thug And James Blake In New Single "Kisses Make Sure"Strick shines on this track.
- MusicDolly Parton Extends Congratulations To Beyoncé For Historic Billboard No. 1 Country Song"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album."
- MusicJT And Solange Link Up For Luxurious Italian Date Night"I feel like a rich black Disney princess!"
- MusicRick Ross And Floyd Mayweather Share Laughs Amidst 50 Cent CommentsThe two linked up shortly after Mayweather's comments about Diddy's sexual assault allegations.
- MusicSocial Media Reacts To Omah Lay Dancing With Fan At ConcertMany found the dancing inappropriate.
- SongsSZA Surprise Drops Dreamy New Single "Saturn"SZA dreams of life on another planet.
- MusicDigga D Captures Police Raid Into His Home On IG LiveA warrant was executed at Digga's residence.
- MusicReal Boston Richey Sets the Record Straight On Girlfriend's Age Amid Pedo AllegationsHe took the time to deny the rumors.
- MusicKodak Black Throws Rock At News Reporter Upon Release From JailThe incident was captured on camera.
- MusicWestside Gunn Reacts To Kanye West's Name Drop In Upcoming "Vultures" AlbumGunn was enthusiastic about the mention.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Builds Anticipation For "Blue Lips" Album, Expresses Desire For Jay-Z To ListenHe would pick $500 million over Jay-Z still, though.
- MusicSocial Media Reacts To J. Cole's New Teaser "Might Delete Later"The fans are more excited than ever.
- MusicBaby Tate Responds To Fans Claiming Similarities To Nicki Minaj's Rap StyleBaby Tate says she already paid homage to Nicki Minaj when she first entered the scene.